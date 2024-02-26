BACH Staff Demos new Training Manakins

Our dedicated BACH staff had the privilege of attending an ultrasound demo using state-of-the-art manikin patient simulators. From routine cases to complex scenarios, this immersive experience helps ensure our team is ready and trained to provide excellent patient care.

