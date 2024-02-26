Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Staff Demos new Training Manakins [Image 3 of 3]

    BACH Staff Demos new Training Manakins

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Our dedicated BACH staff had the privilege of attending an ultrasound demo using state-of-the-art manikin patient simulators. From routine cases to complex scenarios, this immersive experience helps ensure our team is ready and trained to provide excellent patient care.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 09:26
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

