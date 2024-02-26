Our dedicated BACH staff had the privilege of attending an ultrasound demo using state-of-the-art manikin patient simulators. From routine cases to complex scenarios, this immersive experience helps ensure our team is ready and trained to provide excellent patient care.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8257556
|VIRIN:
|240221-D-DQ133-1008
|Resolution:
|6969x4646
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Staff Demos new Training Manakins [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
