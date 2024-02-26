Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-7 Cold Test [Image 7 of 8]

    T-7 Cold Test

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.            

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A T-7A Red Hawk sits in a frozen McKinley Climatic Lab chamber Jan. 29, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Air Force’s newest training aircraft experienced temperature extremes from 110 to minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit as well as heavy humidity during the month of testing. The tests evaluate how the aircraft, its instrumentation and electronics fared under the extreme conditions it will face in the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    This work, T-7 Cold Test [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-7 Red Hawk experiences extreme temps during climate tests

