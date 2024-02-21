156th Security Forces Combative Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Santiago, right, a combatives instructor assigned to the 156th Security Force Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, oversees airmen practicing combat techniques during a comprehensive combative self-defense at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2024. The class focused on practical techniques for close-quarters combat, effective defensive strategies, and situational awareness of Airmen to effectively respond to physical threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 07:57
|Photo ID:
|8257418
|VIRIN:
|240120-Z-AP021-1008
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|17.84 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
