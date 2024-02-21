A U.S. Airman assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during a simulated combat exercise during the February Regularly Scheduled Drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2024. These exercises enhanced weapons training, team building and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 07:57 Photo ID: 8257414 VIRIN: 240120-Z-AP021-1006 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 14.74 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Security Forces Combative Training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.