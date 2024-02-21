Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Security Forces Combative Training [Image 5 of 12]

    156th Security Forces Combative Training

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in a comprehensive combative self-defense class at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2024. The class focused on practical techniques for close-quarters combat, effective defensive strategies, and situational awareness of Airmen to effectively respond to physical threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 07:57
    Photo ID: 8257413
    VIRIN: 240120-Z-AP021-1005
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 16.12 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Security Forces Combative Training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

