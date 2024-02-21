U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in a comprehensive combative self-defense class at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2024. The class focused on practical techniques for close-quarters combat, effective defensive strategies, and situational awareness of Airmen to effectively respond to physical threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 07:57 Photo ID: 8257413 VIRIN: 240120-Z-AP021-1005 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 16.12 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Security Forces Combative Training [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.