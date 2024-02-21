Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site [Image 6 of 7]

    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site

    SL, GERMANY

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and former German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, unveil a plaque commemorating the United States Army Air Corps Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Solid Sender” memorial in Alschbach, Germany, Feb. 25, 2024. The memorial commemorates the Airmen who were shot down, spending the rest of World War II as prisoners of war in German war camps, and the German civilians who were killed in the aftermath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 06:35
    Photo ID: 8257337
    VIRIN: 240225-F-VY348-1176
    Resolution: 5507x3912
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: SL, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site
    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site
    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site
    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site
    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site
    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site
    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    B-17 Flying Fortresses

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT