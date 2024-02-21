3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and former German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, unveil a plaque commemorating the United States Army Air Corps Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Solid Sender” memorial in Alschbach, Germany, Feb. 25, 2024. The memorial commemorates the Airmen who were shot down, spending the rest of World War II as prisoners of war in German war camps, and the German civilians who were killed in the aftermath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 06:35
|Photo ID:
|8257337
|VIRIN:
|240225-F-VY348-1176
|Resolution:
|5507x3912
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|SL, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
