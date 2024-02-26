Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site [Image 4 of 7]

    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site

    SL, GERMANY

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, speaks with a German citizen during the United States Army Air Corps Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Solid Sender” aircraft memorial service in Alschbach, Germany, Feb. 25, 2024. "Solid Sender" was shot down during Operation ARGUMENT, an American operation which took place in World War II. Commonly referred to as “Big Week,” the operation consisted of raids against enemy industrial targets and aircraft facilities throughout Central Europe, often with hundreds of bombers and fighters in each raid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

