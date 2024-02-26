3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site

A United States Army Air Corps Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress model sits on top of the “Solid Sender” aircraft memorial in Alschbach, Germany, Feb. 25, 2024. The Flying Fortress is an American World War II bomber, which was used primarily in Europe. B-17s assigned to the Eighth Air Force participated in countless missions from bases in England. These missions often lasted for more than eight hours at a time and struck targets deep within enemy territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

