    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site [Image 3 of 7]

    3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site

    SL, GERMANY

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A United States Army Air Corps Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress model sits on top of the “Solid Sender” aircraft memorial in Alschbach, Germany, Feb. 25, 2024. The Flying Fortress is an American World War II bomber, which was used primarily in Europe. B-17s assigned to the Eighth Air Force participated in countless missions from bases in England. These missions often lasted for more than eight hours at a time and struck targets deep within enemy territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 06:35
    Photo ID: 8257323
    VIRIN: 240225-F-VY348-1016
    Resolution: 5666x3625
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: SL, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

