3 AF commander visits B-17 “Solid Sender” memorial site

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band plays music during the United States Army Air Corps Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Solid Sender” aircraft memorial service in Alschbach, Germany, Feb. 25, 2024. "Solid Sender" was shot down during Operation ARGUMENT, an American operation which took place in World War II. Commonly referred to as “Big Week,” the operation consisted of raids against enemy industrial targets and aircraft facilities throughout Central Europe, often with hundreds of bombers and fighters in each raid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

