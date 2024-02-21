U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ault, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron vehicle control official and Bomber Task Force 24-2 support section NCOIC, changes adapter plates on a universal tow bar to allow it to tow a B-1B Lancer during BTF 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024. The ability for U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with NATO Allies and partners was a key focus area for the deployment. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 06:05
|Photo ID:
|8257283
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-AP963-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|LULEå, SE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BTF 24-2 prepares for first takeoff, by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT