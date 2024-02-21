Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF 24-2 prepares for first takeoff

    BTF 24-2 prepares for first takeoff

    LULEå, SWEDEN

    02.26.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ault, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron vehicle control official and Bomber Task Force 24-2 support section NCOIC, changes adapter plates on a universal tow bar to allow it to tow a B-1B Lancer during BTF 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024. The ability for U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with NATO Allies and partners was a key focus area for the deployment. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8257283
    VIRIN: 240226-F-AP963-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: LULEå, SE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 24-2 prepares for first takeoff, by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    btf242

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT