    Navy defeats Army in flag football friendly

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.09.2023

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets in Naples, Italy, pose for a group photo. The Soldiers played flag football against U.S. Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe coinciding with the annual Army Black Knights versus Navy Midshipmen football game. (Courtesy Photo)

