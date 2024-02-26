U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets in Naples, Italy, pose for a group photo. The Soldiers played flag football against U.S. Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe coinciding with the annual Army Black Knights versus Navy Midshipmen football game. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 05:19 Photo ID: 8257244 VIRIN: 231209-A-QI808-1000 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 173.92 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy defeats Army in flag football friendly, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.