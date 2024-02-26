U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets in Naples, Italy, pose for a group photo. The Soldiers played flag football against U.S. Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe coinciding with the annual Army Black Knights versus Navy Midshipmen football game. (Courtesy Photo)
Navy defeats Army in flag football friendly
