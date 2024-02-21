Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd CAB FARP Operations [Image 56 of 58]

    82nd CAB FARP Operations

    KUWAIT

    02.27.1479

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations on February 21, 2024. FARP provides fuel and ordnance necessary for fixed-wing operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.1479
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8257233
    VIRIN: 790218-A-ID763-5296
    Resolution: 7455x4973
    Size: 17.64 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB FARP Operations [Image 58 of 58], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations
    82nd CAB FARP Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    FARP
    82nd CAB
    AH-64

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT