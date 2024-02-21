Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soulful Servant: Chaplain Idomele spreads joy through saxophone melodies [Image 3 of 3]

    Soulful Servant: Chaplain Idomele spreads joy through saxophone melodies

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Idomele, 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corps chaplain, plays a tenor saxophone at a promotion ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Idomele gives back to the community by playing saxophone at church, promotion ceremonies, weddings, funerals and other events, sharing his passion and love of music with the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    86th Airlift Wing
    Black History Month
    Nigeria
    86th Chaplain Corps
    86th HC

