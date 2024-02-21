82nd CAB FARP Operations

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations on February 21, 2024. FARP provides fuel and ordnance necessary for fixed-wing operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

