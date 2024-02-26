Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community [Image 5 of 6]

    My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Alexander Gomez (left), a California native, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class Patrice Brooks (right), a native of Jamaica, with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) Iwakuni, collect trash during a volunteer event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 25, 2024. As the command career counselor for AIMD Iwakuni and president of the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions, Brooks holds a responsibility to ensure all Sailors under her guidance are well prepared to advance their careers and be valuable contributors to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

    This work, My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community

