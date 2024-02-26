U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Alexander Gomez (left), a California native, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class Patrice Brooks (right), a native of Jamaica, with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) Iwakuni, collect trash during a volunteer event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 25, 2024. As the command career counselor for AIMD Iwakuni and president of the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions, Brooks holds a responsibility to ensure all Sailors under her guidance are well prepared to advance their careers and be valuable contributors to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 23:35
|Photo ID:
|8256813
|VIRIN:
|240224-M-PW644-1092
|Resolution:
|7962x5311
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT