My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class Patrice Brooks with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, attends a meeting with other members of the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. As the command career counselor for AIMD Iwakuni and president of CSADD, Brooks holds a responsibility to ensure all Sailors under her guidance are well prepared to advance their careers and be valuable contributors to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

