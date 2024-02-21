My Time is Yours: U.S. Navy Sailor Dedicates Herself to Bettering Her Command and Community

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Second Class Patrice Brooks, a native of Jamaica, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate First Class Celeste Taylor, a Texas native, both with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD), Iwakuni, discuss potential career paths at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. As the command career counselor for AIMD Iwakuni and president of the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions, Brooks holds a responsibility to ensure all Sailors under her guidance are well prepared to advance their careers and be valuable contributors to the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

