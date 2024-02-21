Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname

U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Eliese Fernandez, dental technician from the 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, cleans a patient's teeth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 19, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

