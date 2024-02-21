Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname [Image 5 of 5]

    Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname

    PARAMARIBO, SURINAME

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Eliese Fernandez, dental technician from the 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, cleans a patient's teeth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 19, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8256741
    VIRIN: 240219-F-AN818-2798
    Resolution: 8476x5651
    Size: 25.31 MB
    Location: PARAMARIBO, SR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname
    Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname
    Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname
    Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname
    Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Suriname
    LAMAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT