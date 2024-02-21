Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname

U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Eliese Fernandez, dental technician from the 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, cleans a patient's teeth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 19, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

