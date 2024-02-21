U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Eliese Fernandez, dental technician from the 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, cleans a patient's teeth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 19, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 22:20
|Photo ID:
|8256739
|VIRIN:
|240219-F-AN818-2782
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|27.23 MB
|Location:
|PARAMARIBO, SR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
