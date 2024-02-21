Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname

U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Eliese Fernandez, dental technician from the 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, cleans a patient's teeth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 19, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 22:20
|Photo ID:
|8256738
|VIRIN:
|240219-F-AN818-2823
|Resolution:
|5711x3808
|Size:
|12.14 MB
|Location:
|PARAMARIBO, SR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
