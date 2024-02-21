U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Eliese Fernandez, dental technician from the 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, cleans a patient's teeth during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 19, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 22:20
|Photo ID:
|8256737
|VIRIN:
|240219-F-AN818-2806
|Resolution:
|5406x3604
|Size:
|11.98 MB
|Location:
|PARAMARIBO, SR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging the gap: USAF reservists provide dental care in Suriname [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT