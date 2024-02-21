240215-N-GR718-1136

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) - West Coast-based Naval special warfare operators train members of a Japanese Special Boat Unit on AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma operations at Naval Base White Beach in Okinawa, Japan. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8256725 VIRIN: 240215-N-GR718-1137 Resolution: 5128x3419 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JP Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese Special Boat Unit, Naval Special Warfare Unit Conduct Joint Training, by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.