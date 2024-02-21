Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese Special Boat Unit, Naval Special Warfare Unit Conduct Joint Training

    Japanese Special Boat Unit, Naval Special Warfare Unit Conduct Joint Training

    JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    240215-N-GR718-1136
    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) - West Coast-based Naval special warfare operators train members of a Japanese Special Boat Unit on AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma operations at Naval Base White Beach in Okinawa, Japan. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8256725
    VIRIN: 240215-N-GR718-1137
    Resolution: 5128x3419
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Special Boat Unit, Naval Special Warfare Unit Conduct Joint Training, by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Navy SEAL
    Naval Special Warfare
    SOF In The Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT