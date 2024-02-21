Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends Singapore Air Show 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends Singapore Air Show 2024

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, meets with Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, deputy commander, Royal Canadian Air Force, right, during the Singapore Air Show 2024 at the Changi Exhibition Center. Singapore Airshow 2024 is an opportunity for the U.S. to demonstrate combat capabilities to deter adversaries and reassure our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    TAGS

    aviation
    Republic of Singapore
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Singapore Air Show 2024

