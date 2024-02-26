Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends Singapore Air Show 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends Singapore Air Show 2024

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), middle, participates in a media availability with reporters attending the Singapore Air Show 2024 at the Changi Exhibition Center. Singapore Airshow 2024 is an opportunity for the U.S. to demonstrate combat capabilities to deter adversaries and reassure our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 20:46
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Attends Singapore Air Show 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends Singapore Air Show 2024
