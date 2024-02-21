Newport News, Va. (February 26, 2024) Tom Jenson, a CREDO (Chaplains Religious Education Development Operation) facilitator conducts a DoD SafeTalk Suicide Awareness course for clinicians, counselors and staff members assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|02.26.2024
|02.26.2024 19:53
|8256612
|240226-N-TG517-5328
|3865x2256
|1.44 MB
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|0
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center hosts CREDO SafeTalk Suicide awareness course [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
