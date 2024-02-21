Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center hosts CREDO SafeTalk Suicide awareness course [Image 2 of 2]

    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center hosts CREDO SafeTalk Suicide awareness course

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (February 26, 2024) Tom Jenson, a CREDO (Chaplains Religious Education Development Operation) facilitator conducts a DoD SafeTalk Suicide Awareness course for clinicians, counselors and staff members assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC). (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8256606
    VIRIN: 240226-N-TG517-7153
    Resolution: 4144x3044
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center hosts CREDO SafeTalk Suicide awareness course [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center hosts CREDO SafeTalk Suicide awareness course
    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center hosts CREDO SafeTalk Suicide awareness course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Suicide Awareness
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    CREDO
    DoD SafeTalk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT