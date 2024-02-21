240223-N-EU502-1054 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2024) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Maria Cajaresgarcia, from Cali, Columbia, left, and Lt. Babatunde Olaoye, the wardroom officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), serve cake to Sailors during a celebration of the Supply Corps’ birthday, Feb. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8256481
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-EU502-1054
|Resolution:
|4726x3151
|Size:
|701.06 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supply Corps Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT