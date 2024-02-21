240223-N-EU502-1010 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2024) – Cmdr. Howard Milligan, the supply officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks to Sailors during a cake cutting ceremony for the Supply Corps’ birthday, Feb. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
This work, Supply Corps Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
