240223-N-EU502-1010 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2024) – Cmdr. Howard Milligan, the supply officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks to Sailors during a cake cutting ceremony for the Supply Corps’ birthday, Feb. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

