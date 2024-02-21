Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supply Corps Birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    Supply Corps Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240223-N-EU502-1010 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2024) – Cmdr. Howard Milligan, the supply officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks to Sailors during a cake cutting ceremony for the Supply Corps’ birthday, Feb. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 18:01
    Photo ID: 8256479
    VIRIN: 240223-N-EU502-1010
    Resolution: 5354x3569
    Size: 779.58 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply Corps Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supply Corps Birthday
    Supply Corps Birthday
    Supply Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT