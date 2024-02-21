Load testing

240222-N-XP477-1118 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Lawrence Pivec, from Daytona Beach, Florida, left, and Airman Jake Cegelka, from Troy, Illinois, direct a forklift to conduct a safety net load-test on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during the ship’s maintenance availability, Feb. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

