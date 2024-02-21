240222-N-XP477-1084 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Lawrence Pivec, from Daytona Beach, Florida, left, and Airman Jake Cegelka, from Troy, Illinois, position a block to conduct a safety net load-test on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during the ship’s maintenance availability, Feb. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8256476
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-XP477-1084
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Load testing [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
