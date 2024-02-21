230123-N-XP477-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2023) – Sailors connect a pallet of ammunition to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23) during an ammunition offload aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 23, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas).
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8256475
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-XP477-1071
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|893.01 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Load testing [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT