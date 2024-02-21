Load testing

240222-N-XP477-1026 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2024) – Airman Jake Cegelka, from Troy, Illinois, left, and Airman Ricardo Diaz, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, inspect safety nets on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during the ship’s maintenance availability, Feb. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

