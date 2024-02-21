Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Load testing [Image 2 of 7]

    Load testing

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240222-N-XP477-1026 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2024) – Airman Jake Cegelka, from Troy, Illinois, left, and Airman Ricardo Diaz, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, inspect safety nets on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during the ship’s maintenance availability, Feb. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8256473
    VIRIN: 240222-N-XP477-1026
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    LHA 7

