Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Consulate-General of Japan tours USS San Juan SSN 751 [Image 6 of 7]

    Consulate-General of Japan tours USS San Juan SSN 751

    BREMERTON, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    240226-N-AB310-1150



    Mr. Makoto Iyori, Consul General of Japan, and his wife, Mrs. Yuko Iyori, receive challenge coins, from U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alan Mardegian, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN-751), left, during a tour of San Juan. The Consulate-General of Japan of Seattle, toured San Juan as part of a scheduled orientation tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8256459
    VIRIN: 240226-N-AB310-1150
    Resolution: 4657x3100
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Consulate-General of Japan tours USS San Juan SSN 751 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751
    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751
    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751
    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751
    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751
    Consulate-General of Japan tours USS San Juan SSN 751
    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Japan
    Bremerton
    USS San Juan
    Submarine
    Consulate-General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT