240226-N-AB310-1150
Mr. Makoto Iyori, Consul General of Japan, and his wife, Mrs. Yuko Iyori, receive challenge coins, from U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alan Mardegian, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN-751), left, during a tour of San Juan. The Consulate-General of Japan of Seattle, toured San Juan as part of a scheduled orientation tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8256459
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-AB310-1150
|Resolution:
|4657x3100
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Consulate-General of Japan tours USS San Juan SSN 751 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT