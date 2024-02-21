Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751 [Image 3 of 7]

    Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751

    BREMERTON, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    240226-N-AB310-1043



    A U.S. Navy Sailor speaks to the Consulate-General of Japan of Seattle during a tour of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN-751). The Consulate-General of Japan of Seattle, toured San Juan as part of a scheduled orientation tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Tour
    Japan
    Bremerton
    USS San Juan
    Submarine
    Consulate-General

