240226-N-AB310-1043







A U.S. Navy Sailor speaks to the Consulate-General of Japan of Seattle during a tour of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN-751). The Consulate-General of Japan of Seattle, toured San Juan as part of a scheduled orientation tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 17:42 Photo ID: 8256456 VIRIN: 240226-N-AB310-1043 Resolution: 4573x3044 Size: 2.82 MB Location: BREMERTON, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.