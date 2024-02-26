Consulate-General of Japan tours the USS San Juan SSN 751

240226-N-AB310-1006







U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alan Mardegian, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN-751), left, demonstrates the functionality of a periscope to Mr. Makoto Iyori, Consul General of Japan, and his wife, Mrs. Yuko Iyori, during an orientation tour aboard the submarine. The Consulate-General of Japan of Seattle, toured San Juan as part of a scheduled orientation tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

