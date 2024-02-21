Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Command Master Chief Reenlists [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Command Master Chief Jose J. Ramiro, a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, recites the oath of enlistment to Capt. Brian Holmes, commanding officer of Boxer, during a reenlistment ceremony on the flight deck. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8256447
    VIRIN: 240226-N-ME861-1038
    Resolution: 4778x3185
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: SANTURCE, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Command Master Chief Reenlists [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    CMC
    Sailors
    Flight Deck
    US Navy

