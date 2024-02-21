USS Boxer Command Master Chief Reenlists

USS Boxer (LHD 4) Command Master Chief Jose J. Ramiro, a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, recites the oath of enlistment to Capt. Brian Holmes, commanding officer of Boxer, during a reenlistment ceremony on the flight deck. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8256447
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-ME861-1038
|Resolution:
|4778x3185
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SANTURCE, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
