USS Boxer Command Master Chief Reenlists

USS Boxer (LHD 4) Command Master Chief Jose J. Ramiro, a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, recites the oath of enlistment to Capt. Brian Holmes, commanding officer of Boxer, during a reenlistment ceremony on the flight deck. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

