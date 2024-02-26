U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, visits drill instructors with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, before picking up new recruits, Feb. 23, 2024. The mascot's job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8256290
|VIRIN:
|240223-M-GO078-1007
|Resolution:
|8029x5355
|Size:
|30.74 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Mascot Monday, by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
