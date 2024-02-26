Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mascot Monday

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, visits drill instructors with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, before picking up new recruits, Feb. 23, 2024. The mascot's job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8256290
    VIRIN: 240223-M-GO078-1007
    Resolution: 8029x5355
    Size: 30.74 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mascot Monday, by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

