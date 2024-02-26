Mascot Monday

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region, visits drill instructors with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, before picking up new recruits, Feb. 23, 2024. The mascot's job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

