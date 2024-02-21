U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Layton, Staff Sgt. Noble, and Senior Airman Christopher, 71st Fighter Generation Squadron load crew members, carry an inert Air Intercept Missile-9 Sidewinder during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. Led by experienced personnel, teams competed to swiftly and accurately load munitions, demonstrating their proficiency in armament systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8256289 VIRIN: 240212-F-XD903-1104 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.35 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.