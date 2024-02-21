Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, inspects an F-22 Raptor during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. Members inspected the aircraft as part of the process to ensure it is in proper condition to receive the munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

