Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, inspects an F-22 Raptor during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. Members inspected the aircraft as part of the process to ensure it is in proper condition to receive the munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

