Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Layton, 71st Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, dismounts an inert Air Intercept Missile-9 Sidewinder during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. Dismounting the AIM-9 Sidewinder is a crucial task because it involves the careful removal of the aircraft's weaponry, ensuring proper maintenance and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8256280
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-XD903-1035
|Resolution:
|5250x3493
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
