U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Layton, 71st Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, dismounts an inert Air Intercept Missile-9 Sidewinder during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. Dismounting the AIM-9 Sidewinder is a crucial task because it involves the careful removal of the aircraft's weaponry, ensuring proper maintenance and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8256280 VIRIN: 240212-F-XD903-1035 Resolution: 5250x3493 Size: 8.5 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.