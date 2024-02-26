Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel [Image 3 of 7]

    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, transports an inert Mark-83 bomb to an F-22 Raptor at JBLE during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. The three load crews competed to see who could correctly load weapons onto their respective aircraft the quickest with the least amount of discrepancies, emphasizing both speed and precision in weapon loading procedures, which are vital for ensuring rapid-response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    This work, Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

