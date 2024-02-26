Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, transports an inert Mark-83 bomb to an F-22 Raptor at JBLE during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. The three load crews competed to see who could correctly load weapons onto their respective aircraft the quickest with the least amount of discrepancies, emphasizing both speed and precision in weapon loading procedures, which are vital for ensuring rapid-response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

