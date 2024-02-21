Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel [Image 2 of 7]

    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin and Staff Sgt. Jenifer, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew members, load an inert Mark-83 bomb onto an F-22 Raptor during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. The competition directly assessed the team’s effectiveness in arming aircraft, vital for maintaining operational readiness to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8256277
    VIRIN: 240212-F-XD903-1067
    Resolution: 5108x3399
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel
    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel
    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel
    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel
    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel
    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel
    Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT