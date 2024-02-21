Precision Loading: 1st FW Maintenance Crews Excel

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, loosens a ratchet strap during the 1st Maintenance Group Load Crew of the Quarter Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 12, 2024. Airmen from different crews competed, showcasing their skills with precise loading capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

