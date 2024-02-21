MacDill ALS graduates next generation enlisted leaders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Crawford, 6th Communications Squadron cyber analyst, receives the John L. Levitow Award during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. The award is the highest honor in enlisted professional military education and is given to a student that excels in both performance tasks and peer stratifications. The award is named after John L. Levitow, the most junior enlisted service member to win the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

