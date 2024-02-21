Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill ALS graduates next of generation enlisted leaders [Image 3 of 4]

    MacDill ALS graduates next of generation enlisted leaders

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Janusz, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, receives a distinguished graduate award during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. The award is given to an Airman in the top 10% of the class and is selected by peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8256047
    VIRIN: 240208-F-IA158-1328
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 36.68 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill ALS graduates next of generation enlisted leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill ALS graduates next generation of enlisted leaders
    MacDill ALS graduates next generation of enlisted leaders
    MacDill ALS graduates next of generation enlisted leaders
    MacDill ALS graduates next generation enlisted leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    PME
    ALS
    Distinguished Graduate
    Airman Leadership School
    John L. Levitow Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT