MacDill ALS graduates next of generation enlisted leaders

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Janusz, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, receives a distinguished graduate award during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. The award is given to an Airman in the top 10% of the class and is selected by peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

