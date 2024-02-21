U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Janusz, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, receives a distinguished graduate award during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. The award is given to an Airman in the top 10% of the class and is selected by peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8256047
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-IA158-1328
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|36.68 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill ALS graduates next of generation enlisted leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
