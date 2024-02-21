Graduates assigned to Airman Leadership School Class 24-B listen to opening remarks during an ALS graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. ALS is the first level of professional military education that enlisted Airmen experience, teaching them entry-level leadership skills to prepare Airmen for positions of greater responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8256046 VIRIN: 240208-F-IA158-1067 Resolution: 7109x4739 Size: 24.23 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill ALS graduates next generation of enlisted leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.