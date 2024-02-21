Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill ALS graduates next generation of enlisted leaders [Image 2 of 4]

    MacDill ALS graduates next generation of enlisted leaders

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Graduates assigned to Airman Leadership School Class 24-B listen to opening remarks during an ALS graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. ALS is the first level of professional military education that enlisted Airmen experience, teaching them entry-level leadership skills to prepare Airmen for positions of greater responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    TAGS

    Air Force
    PME
    ALS
    Distinguished Graduate
    Airman Leadership School
    John L. Levitow Award

