MacDill ALS graduates next generation of enlisted leaders

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief, stand for the National Anthem during an Airman Leadership School graduation at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. ALS is the first level of professional military education that enlisted Airmen experience, teaching them entry-level leadership skills to prepare Airmen for positions of greater responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

