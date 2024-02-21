Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 African nations and U.S. stand side-by-side for the 13th iteration AACS

    37 African nations and U.S. stand side-by-side for the 13th iteration AACS

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Women, Peace and Security representatives gather for a group photo during the 13th iteration of the African Air Chiefs Symposium at Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 26, 2024. The event is sponsored by Tunisia air force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of delegates from 37 African partner nations, discussing common interests across the continent and fostering cooperation among African air chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    This work, 37 African nations and U.S. stand side-by-side for the 13th iteration AACS [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Tunisia
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AAAF
    AACS 22

